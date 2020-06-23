Jean Dorbeck
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Dorbeck

Jean V. Dorbeck, age 95, of Toledo, passed away June 17, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice Center, Sylvania, Ohio. She was born January 30, 1925 in Toledo to Joseph and Helen (Gregorek) Gulch. Jean graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1944 where she was active in the Glee Club and she attended Davis Business College. She married Daniel Dorbeck and together they raised their daughter Deborah. Jean worked for Jeep in the employment office for 30 years until retiring in 1982. She was past President of the Ladies of St. Lawrence Knights of Columbus and a member of the LCBA. A devout Catholic, she was a generous, loving lady with a good sense of humor. She loved polka dancing, baking, traveling, OSU Football and Cleveland Indians Baseball. Surviving are her loving daughter, Deborah A. Dorbeck; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Daniel; twin brother, Paul; and brothers, Joe, John and David. Jean's Life Celebration will begin Thursday June 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo. The visitation will continue Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. The family prefers contributions be given to the Gerald V. DePrisco Scholarchip Fund at Central Catholic High School.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved