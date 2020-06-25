Jean E. Sobon Conroy



Jean E. Sobon Conroy, 81, of Maumee, peacefully passed away June 23, 2020.



She was born in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Casmir and Harriet (nee Devecki) Sobon. Jean was the beloved wife of the late John C. Conroy; loving mother of Jeffrey Sobon and dear sister of the late Henry "Hank" Sobon (Leda).



Jean graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and was the first woman sales person for 3M Company, retiring following many dedicated years of service. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery,12316 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH. Arrangements under the care of Craciun Funeral Home, Middleburg Heights, OH.





