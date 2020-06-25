Jean E. (Sobon) Conroy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. Sobon Conroy

Jean E. Sobon Conroy, 81, of Maumee, peacefully passed away June 23, 2020.

She was born in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Casmir and Harriet (nee Devecki) Sobon. Jean was the beloved wife of the late John C. Conroy; loving mother of Jeffrey Sobon and dear sister of the late Henry "Hank" Sobon (Leda).

Jean graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and was the first woman sales person for 3M Company, retiring following many dedicated years of service. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery,12316 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH. Arrangements under the care of Craciun Funeral Home, Middleburg Heights, OH.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lake View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craciun Funeral Home
14925 East Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
4408435957
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved