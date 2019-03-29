Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Roberts


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean E. Roberts Obituary
Jean E. Roberts

Jean E. Roberts 92, lifelong resident of East Toledo and Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 26, 2019. Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 13, 1927 to Victor and Cleone (Gumb) Ringler. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. On October 11, 1947, she married the love of her life, Harry Roberts. After raising her children, Jean worked part-time at Sears in the Woodville Mall. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Esther Circle and in 2014 was received into the Catholic Church at Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Jean was a member of St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered with Mobile Meals and Lutheran Home at Toledo.

Jean is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harry; sons, David (Sandra) Roberts and James (Judith) Roberts; beloved grandchildren, Bradley (Kristie) Roberts, Brian (Fiona) Roberts, Brittany (Steve) Schneider; great-grandchildren, Ally and Sam Roberts, Lyla and Stone Roberts, Claire, Gracelyn, and Alexander Schneider; along with the remaining "Club Girls" who continued to meet for many years after graduating from Waite High School in 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, Linda Jean Roberts.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm –8:00 pm. A time of visitation and sharing of memories will be held at the funeral home Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:30 am and proceed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 729 White Street, Toledo for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Private burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish or St. Louis Helping Hands.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now