Jean E. Roberts



Jean E. Roberts 92, lifelong resident of East Toledo and Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 26, 2019. Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 13, 1927 to Victor and Cleone (Gumb) Ringler. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. On October 11, 1947, she married the love of her life, Harry Roberts. After raising her children, Jean worked part-time at Sears in the Woodville Mall. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Esther Circle and in 2014 was received into the Catholic Church at Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Jean was a member of St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered with Mobile Meals and Lutheran Home at Toledo.



Jean is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harry; sons, David (Sandra) Roberts and James (Judith) Roberts; beloved grandchildren, Bradley (Kristie) Roberts, Brian (Fiona) Roberts, Brittany (Steve) Schneider; great-grandchildren, Ally and Sam Roberts, Lyla and Stone Roberts, Claire, Gracelyn, and Alexander Schneider; along with the remaining "Club Girls" who continued to meet for many years after graduating from Waite High School in 1946. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, Linda Jean Roberts.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm –8:00 pm. A time of visitation and sharing of memories will be held at the funeral home Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:30 am and proceed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 729 White Street, Toledo for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Private burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish or St. Louis Helping Hands.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary