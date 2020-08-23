1/1
Jean E. Thomas
1937 - 2020
Jean E. Thomas

Jean E. Thomas, 83, previously of Grand Rapids, OH and Whitehouse, OH, passed away August 12, 2020, at The Lakes of Monclova. She was born January 22, 1937, in Grand Rapids, OH, to Elmer and Henrietta (Barnett) Carter. Jean was a 1955 Grand Rapids High School graduate and she attended BGSU. She taught elementary school for several years. In the 1980's until very recently she worked as the secretary and treasurer for Thomas Farms, Inc.

Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, OH, Eastern Star Triune Chapter #344 and The Red Hattitudes.

She married Donald "Pete" Thomas July 31, 1957, he preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include children, Jeffrey (Julie) Thomas, Cynthia (Robert) Creps and Laura (Tom) Brown; grandchildren, Emily Wesley, Jillian (Brett) Green, Eric (Brittany) Creps, Katherine Brown, Joseph Thomas, Tommy Brown, and Johnathan Thomas; great grandchildren, Quintin, Dominic and Ryla Wesley and Evelyn Green; brother, James (Sharon) Carter; and sisters, Marie Powell and Judith Gallup. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sisters, Doris Shock, Mildred Brown and Arlene Wright.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider giving memorials to the church or The Grand Rapids Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
