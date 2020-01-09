|
Jean H. Deye
Jean H. Deye, age 94, of Sylvania, passed away January 7, 2020, at Vibrant Life Senior Living. She was born on November 16, 1925, to Emmett and Marion (Comstock) Brooks. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Roland Deye, on December 24, 1943, in San Diego CA, and together raised 4 children.
Jean grew up on Centennial Road in the Medusa Gardens, and graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1943. She played the saxophone in the high school band and participated in numerous clubs and extracurricular activities. Jean lived in San Diego while Roland was in the Navy during WW II and worked bagging lunches for the troops. She later worked for Dr. Franklin Michota for 16 ½ years, retiring in 1986. Jean enjoyed cooking, playing cards, traveling with Roland throughout the United States visiting historical sites, Friday lunches at Ventura's restaurant with family, and watching the Detroit Tigers. One of her fondest memories was attending the World Series in 1968 when Detroit played the St. Louis Cardinals. Jean also enjoyed getting together with her high school classmate and organizing class reunions. Jean loved reading book and was a frequent visitor to the Sylvania library. Most important to Jean however, was spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by her children, Kathleen Ritenour, Kevin (Cheryl), and Annette (Matt) Mazziotti; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roland; daughter, Cynthia Barto; and sister, Donna Van Winkle.
Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family suggests any contributions to ProMedica Hospice in Jean's memory. The family would like to thank the staff at Vibrant Life Senior Living and Promedica Hospice for their compassion and care. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 9, 2020