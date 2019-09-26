|
Jean H. (Newton) Herman
Jean Hilda (Newton) Herman, 93, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away September 23, 2019 at Blue Creek Healthcare. She was born March 17, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Eugene & Helen (Winover) Newton. Jean worked for Anthony Wayne Schools, Toledo Rubber Products and R & R Plastics. She was a member of Neapolis Church of Christ and Royal Neighbors of America.
She married Larry D. Herman December 15, 1945. He preceded her in death. Jean is survived by her son, Thomas (Diana) Herman; daughter-in-law, Linda Herman; grandchildren, Paul (Ammy) Herman, Amy (William) Phillips, Phillip (Allison) Herman, Annette (Eric) Beck, Tammy (Ed) Rush, Ken Lang, and Becky (Shawn) Madden; 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents, son Robert Herman; and siblings, Warren Newton, Robert Newton, Gordon Newton and Margaret Hari.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, 14180 Bailey Rd., Grand Rapids, OH. The family suggests giving memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019