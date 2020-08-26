Jean Hohl
05/02/1927 - 08/23/2020
Jean F. Hohl, "29", peacefully passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jean was born Eleanor Jean Finley on May 2, 1927 to Horace Clifton and Carrie Elizabeth (Blain) Finley in a log cabin in Massieville Ohio. She was the oldest or her siblings: Shirley, Judy, and Dave. After a short stint as a journalist for the Chillicothe Gazette, Jean entered the Mount Carmel School of Nursing in Columbus, graduating in 1948. As with her fellow RNs, she wore her starched white nursing cap proudly. She retired from Toledo Hospital. Jean was a avid reader, beautiful seamstress, excellent baker, and a dear friend to all, especially her family.
She and her husband of 62 years, R. Bruce, were parents to 5 children: Robert B. (Susan), James A. (Vickie), Thomas J. (Xiao Hui), Carolyn J. "Suzy" (Gary) Hohenberger, and William E., as well as grandparents to Jeremy, Josh, Justin, Ray, Nancy, and Michael Hohl, and Lauren and Sarah Hohenberger and 10 great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; son Bob; and siste,r Shirley.
Friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after 9 a.m. where the funeral will begin at 10:15 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Sunset House, 4020 Indian Road, Toledo, OH 43606 or a charity of your choice
