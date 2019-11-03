|
Jean Killian Schaefer
Jean Killian Schaefer, 99, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sunset Village. She was born in Toledo to George and Lillian (Connor) Killian on August 30, 1920. Jean was a 1937 graduate of Scott High School, and graduated from Denison University in 1941 with her Bachelor's Degree and where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. On October 2, 1943, Jean married Richard H. Lewitt, who in late 1944, died serving his country during World War II. Subsequently, Jean married Lawrence E. Schaefer on July 28, 1948 and they had a wonderful forty seven year marriage until his death in 1995.
Jean lived her life around the priorities of family, friends, church and service to others. She instilled those values in her children, and modeled them for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She worked for many years as Secretary to the Dean of Business at the University of Toledo from 1971-85. She was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Collingwood Boulevard until its closing. While there she was a member of the vestry and the long time head of the alter guild. More recently, she had been attending St. Michael's in the Hills Episcopal Church in Ottawa Hills. She was a dedicated volunteer at Toledo Hospital, taking part in programs like K.I.S.S, which provides new mothers with car seat information and services; decorating the hospital for various holidays and while there, she was recognized as the Toledo Hospital/Children's Hospital Volunteer of the Year in 2004 and as a recipient of the Toledo Hospital "Presidents Award" in 2005. She was also served as a member of the Toledo Hospital Auxiliary Board.
Jean is survived by her loving children, Thomas Schaefer, Christopher (Christine) Schaefer, Barbara (David) Marker; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Schaefer; and her identical twin sister, Barbara Smith, to whom she was devoted.
Jean was able to live her life to the fullest for almost 100 years, truly a life well-lived. Her family feels truly blessed to have had her in their lives, and will be forever formed by what she taught them all.
The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Sunset Village and The Ashanti Hospice for the care and love they gave their mother on her final journey.
Services for Jean will be held privately for the family with the assistance of Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422). Those wishing to leave memorial contributions in her name are asked to consider Sunset Communities or a .
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019