Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Jean Lillian Guthrie


Jean Lillian Guthrie Obituary
Jean Lillian Guthrie

Jean L. Guthrie, 94, of Portage, Michigan and formerly of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Jean was born in Dresden, Ohio on May 18, 1924 to Arthur and Susan (Deal) Porter. On July 12, 1943, she married the love of her life Ralph Guthrie. Jean began college in her 50's and graduated Magna Cum Laude and class Valedictorian with a degree in Social Work from the University of Toledo. Following graduation, Jean worked 15 years as a social worker with Unison Health Care, retiring in 1993. Her memberships included Eastminster United Presbyterian Church, Toledo Symphony Orchestra League, Wood County Health Board, and Northwood Music Boosters.

Jean is survived by her son, Mark Guthrie; daughter-in-law, Beverly Guthrie; grandson, Christopher Guthrie; sisters, Marie Wilkison and Donna Goodell; along with many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Guthrie; sister, Norma Gerr; and brothers, Ivan Porter and Robert Porter.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Eastminster United Presbyterian Church.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 18, 2019
