Jean M. Kennedy



Jean M. Kennedy, 80, of Genoa, Ohio passed away May, 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Jean was born in Curtice, Ohio on September 26, 1938 to Theodore and Olga (Gautz) Kennedy. She graduated from Genoa High School. In 1968 she became Genoa's Centennial Queen and last year wore her crown once again to participate in Genoa's Sesquicentennial parade. Jean worked several jobs in her lifetime, including at Cashen's Grocery Store, Glauser's Florist and the Lutheran Home of Mercy. In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating cakes and assembling floral arrangements.



Jean is survived by her siblings, Donald Kennedy, John (Phyliss) Kennedy, David (Marlene) Kennedy and Carolyn (Earl) Klaege; and many other nieces, nephews and extended family.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280), Millbury, Ohio on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.



Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019