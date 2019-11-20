|
Jean M. Stieb
Jean M. Stieb, 77, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1942 in Toledo, OH, to parents Raymond and Marie (Churchill) Wyant. Jean owned and operated the Top Treatment Team for more than 10 years, retiring in 1993. She was an accomplished skilled seamstress, an award-winning quilt maker, who enjoyed creating all types of crafts.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of more than 58 years, Richard "Rick" Stieb; daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Sa; sons, Douglas (Pamela) and Robert (Silvia) Stieb; grandchildren, Ricky, Taylor, Kaylee, Cody, Casey, Cassidy, Anthony, and Michaela; sisters, Phyllis Showler, Carol Parcell, Mary Wallace, and Patti Sanford. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Virginia Erbaugh.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH on Thursday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 p.m.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Jean's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 302 PMB 226, Estero, Florida 33928.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019