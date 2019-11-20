Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stieb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Stieb


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Stieb Obituary
Jean M. Stieb

Jean M. Stieb, 77, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1942 in Toledo, OH, to parents Raymond and Marie (Churchill) Wyant. Jean owned and operated the Top Treatment Team for more than 10 years, retiring in 1993. She was an accomplished skilled seamstress, an award-winning quilt maker, who enjoyed creating all types of crafts.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of more than 58 years, Richard "Rick" Stieb; daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Sa; sons, Douglas (Pamela) and Robert (Silvia) Stieb; grandchildren, Ricky, Taylor, Kaylee, Cody, Casey, Cassidy, Anthony, and Michaela; sisters, Phyllis Showler, Carol Parcell, Mary Wallace, and Patti Sanford. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Virginia Erbaugh.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH on Thursday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 p.m.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Jean's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 302 PMB 226, Estero, Florida 33928.

Family and friends are encouraged to watch Jean's Video Tribute and offer condolences at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -