Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Jean Marie Samberg


1946 - 2019
Jean Marie Samberg Obituary
Jean Marie Samberg

Jean Marie Samberg, age 72, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully October 11, 2019 at her home. She was born October 20, 1946 in Toledo to John and Hazel Irene (Thomas) Wilkolek. She was a 1964 graduate of Woodward High School. Jean was employed by the Giant Corporation and by the Catholic Diocese of Toledo as a telephone operator and mail room clerk. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Judith Ann; and step-sister, Karen Rick. She is survived by her husband, James Samberg; sister, Elaine (Mike) Sotko; step-mom, Mary Wilkolek; son, Jeffery Samberg; grandchildren, Katie and Jake; 1 great-grandchild; step-sisters, Gloria (George) Hofmann, Bonnie Duffy, and Cindy Dickson; and step-brother, Raymond Lewis.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Jean will follow in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Services will conclude with interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be given to a .

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
