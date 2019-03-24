Jean Okoroski



Jean Okoroski, age 96, of Toledo, passed away early Thursday morning, March 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 4, 1922 to Frank & Bertha Ciuba, 1 of 6 children growing up in the Lagranka neighborhood of North Toledo.



During WWII, Jean worked as "Rosie Riveter" at Willys-Overland. She met Raymond Okoroski, married on July 7, 1946, and together they raised 8 children. In the 70"s, Jean returned to Jeep Corporation, retiring in 1984. Jean'sfamily always came first and foremost. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and wintering in Florida.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, her daughter Barb Owens, granddaughter Megan Fritch, and son in law Gary Fritch.



Left to cherish her memory are her children: Raymond (Gina), Sue (Diane Williams), Michael (Tammy), Kenneth (Sue), Donna, Robert, Mary Jo Fritch and (Jim Owens, widower of Barb).



Grandchildren: Chris (Amy) Owens, Jeff (Amanda) Owens, Liz (Adam) Kolwicz, Dan Okoroski, Katrine (Brian) Franklin, Rick (Jessica) Abboud, Michelle Okoroski, Cody Okoroski, Sarah Howald, Andrew Okoroski (Bri), Mandy Fritch (Derek) and Chelsey Fritch. 17 great grandchildren and Mom loved all the children. Her brother in law, William Okorowski, and sister in law Dorothy Okorowski, cousins, nieces & nephews & friends.



Friends may visit at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. on Monday, March 25, from 2 pm to 8 pm with a scripture service at 7:30 p.m.. Friends will be received at Little Flower Catholic Church, on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 am, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 am Mass.



The family suggests memorials to Grace Hospice, Ovarian Cancer research, or the .



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019