Jean Patricia SuttonJean Patricia Sutton, 96, of Genesis Village Toledo, and formerly of Boxwood Rd., passed away May 23, 2020, after a brief stay at St. Lukes Hospital. She was born February 20, 1924 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to Irene and Harold Jordan.Jean is survived by her children; son, Gary Sutton (Margaret), and grandchildren, Greg & Gary Jr.; daughter, Cheryl Deitrich (Walt, deceased); grandchildren, Kevin Bernhard (Sheila), Todd Bernhard (deceased), Brent Bernhard, Troy Bernhard (Rachel) and Tiffany Lowe (Kyle); daughter, Becky Squier (Chuck) and grandchildren, Traci Bash (Dan) and Nicole Squier; son Jim Sutton; son, Bob Sutton (Cindy) and grandchildren, Katie Millen (Kyle) and Alex Rodewald (Becca); son, Tom Sutton (Mary Jo) and grandchildren, Laura Berger (Kent) and Trisha Sutton. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren as well as many friends.She was a devoted mother, a very hard worker and a lifetime member of First Alliance Church. She had a passion for all animals and currently had an African Grey parrot named Koda. Jean loved living at Genesis Village and helping all the people there.Arrangements are being handled by Walter Funeral Home on Glendale Avenue with burial at Roth Cemetery, Monclova, Ohio. Donations may be made to Genesis Village, 2429 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio or the Gideons International.