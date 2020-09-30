1/1
Jean Towers Muchow
1923 - 2020
Jean Towers Muchow

Jean Towers Muchow, age 97, former long time resident of Sylvania, passed away peacefully at The Grove, Toledo, September 24, 2020. She was born in Hull, East Yorkshire, England, August 26, 1923, to Stanley and Edith (Towers) Scotter.

Jean served in the British Army during W.W.II in the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (FANYs) in the intelligence division, performing wireless communications. It was during the war that she met her husband, Gordon, who was stationed in Britain with the U.S. Army, he also involved with communications. They were married at Adel Parish Church in Leeds on November 25, 1944. After Gordon was sent home to America, Jean followed months later sailing with thousands of other war brides. They initially settled in Evanston, Illinois to live with Gordon's family while he worked on his education. After several moves, they finally came to Sylvania in 1962. Together they raised three children. Jean began a lengthy association with the Sylvania Schools, beginning as a volunteer in 1968 and eventually assuming duties as a librarian at Highland Elementary, a title she would hold until retirement in 1990. She was a talented artist from a young age, and later used her skills to decorate the library with characters from children's books. Jean enjoyed traveling to see her sister in England, as well as visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Susan (James) Rector MD, Jennifer Muchow PhD, Andrew (Robin) Muchow MD; grandchildren, Tess, Jessica, and Neil; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 76 years, Gordon; and by her parents and sister, Betty.

Services will be private per Jean's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
