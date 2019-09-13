|
Jean (McCloud) Weddle
Jean (McCloud) Weddle, age 88, of Toledo, Ohio, fell asleep Monday, September 9, 2019, awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jean was born on May 27, 1931, in rural Russell County, Virginia, the daughter of Banner and Clementine Rebecca "Tiny" McCloud. Jean grew up on a small farm near Mendota, Virginia, nestled between the Holston River and Clinch Mountain, with her six brothers and sisters. Her daddy rhymed the girls' names: Earnestine, Emma Jean, Florine, Christine and Charlotte Dean ;-) brothers, Jim and Robert. Jean was often heard saying she was proud to be Irish. She was also proud to have Native American blood, she was told, which was confirmed by dna.
Jean aka Mom, Momzie, Gramma, was so loved and loved so much. Always kind, thoughtful, caring and well known for her ever present beautiful smile. She was fun, with a great sense of humor that made spending time with her a joy. 'Though contracting polio as a child, she was a strong woman who let nothing hold her down. She was left to raise her two youngest daughters, Donna Kaye and Tina Lynn (Young) alone when her husband Dallas suddenly passed away in 1973. She was a passionate gardner; she looked forward to that first juicy garden tomato of the year. And, who else made the best biscuits and gravy? She loved holidays, especially Christmas and made sure her children and grandchildren had the best. Her grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Ronnie Young, Sam Tickles and Shawn Wingate were her pride and joy. Her precious great grandchildren are Sunshine Riley Davis and Islynn Joy Tickles.
Jean is preceded by her two eldest children, Linda Sue Weddle and Jerry Thomas Weddle, who both followed in their father's footsteps in the custom boat cover business.
A celebration of life by her family will be private. Arrangements made by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home by Saturday before 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 13, 2019