Jean Wegert
Jean Wegert, 90 of Pemberville and formerly of Elmore, Ohio crossed into Heaven on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in her residence, with her husband holding her hand and family members surrounding her. Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio to August and Elizabeth (Burger) Bitzenauer on June 27, 1929, and was a 1947 graduate of Woodward High School. Her keen intellect was evident even then as she excelled as the editor of the school's yearbook.
Before raising children, Jean worked in the Personnel Department at the Henry J. Speaker Company. After raising her family, Jean re-entered the workforce, working at Elder-Beerman for ten years, and also for Hunt-Wesson Foods where she started as a switchboard operator and worked her way up to eventually retire as a cost accountant after 18 years of service.
Motherhood was Jean's heartbeat, and her children and grandchildren are forever grateful for the love, devotion, and guidance she provided, whether managing camping trips across the U.S., encouraging her sons to pursue academic excellence, or teaching her grandkids the finer points of cookie-making. She was unrelenting in her efforts to draw her expanding family together year after year by organizing extended reunions, creating a legacy and bond across many generations.
Jean did not like attention focused on her, but selflessly preferred to serve and lavish attention upon others. She had a special way of making others feel important, and she did so until the very end.
Jean was very creative in the kitchen. She projected an inviting, warm hospitality and took great pleasure sharing her culinary creations with as many people who could fit in the house.
Jean was a member of Bethel Church in Elmore, Ohio. As was the case in other areas of her life, age did not slow her down in her role as Sunday School and VBS teacher as a 90 year old. Her spunk and energy amazed many, and she couldn't wait to tell others about the joy she received when young people showed interest or asked good questions about those things that have eternal significance.
History was another keen area of interest for Jean. For almost 20 years, she loved her role as tour guide at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Home in Fremont, Ohio. Friends and family enjoyed being treated to fascinating discussions of America's 19th president with special emphasis on his many good and honorable qualities.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Erwin Wegert; her children, William (Marilou) Wegert, Dr. Steven Wegert, Matthew Wegert, and Ted (Karen) Wegert; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (with another on the way); and her sister, Joanne (Terry) Smart. Jean was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, Millbury on Sunday, May 31 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at Elmore Harris Union Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. Monday June 1st, and to view livestream of the service, visit www.egglestonmeinert.com>click on Jean Wegert's obituary>click on Live Webcast. For later viewing follow same instructions. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel Church, Elmore.
Published in The Blade from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.