Jeanann OldsJeanann Olds, age 94, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 11, 1926 to the late Grover and Leah Kibler.Jeanann graduated from Scott High School in 1944 and also attended the University of Toledo as well as Davis Business College, Her office career began at Spicer Manufacturing Corp., (Dana). She excelled at organization which served her well in her career as an executive secretary at both Owens-Illinois and Owens-Corning. In addition to her working career she was a homemaker and raised 3 children.As a former member of Augsburg Lutheran Church she enjoyed her many friends and fellowship. She loved participating in Red Hat activities and made wonderful friends. Jeanann always had a love of hats and wore them well. Her great love was music from jazz to symphonic with Big Band a favorite shared with her husband, Jim until his passing in 2006. Ballroom dancing was a big part of their lives. She knitted hundreds of baby hats for the Heartworks group at the Calvary Assembly of God church, ProMedica NICU, and anyone in need.She had a desire to keep learning and a keen memory so at the age of 72, she insisted on having a computer and learning all about this new technology. She commented looking back on her office life how much easier it would have been to have a Word Processor.Jeanann was preceded in death by husband, James H.; daughter, Sarah E. Mathison (1989); brother, Dr. Gordon E. Kibler (1995). She is survived by her son, William R. Mathison of Springfield, MO; and daughter, Julie J. Mathison of Maumee, OH.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Susie's Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 114, Woodville, Ohio 43469.Services for Jeanann will be private. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Jeanann's family please visit our website.