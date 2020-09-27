1/1
Jeanann Olds
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanann Olds

Jeanann Olds, age 94, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 11, 1926 to the late Grover and Leah Kibler.

Jeanann graduated from Scott High School in 1944 and also attended the University of Toledo as well as Davis Business College, Her office career began at Spicer Manufacturing Corp., (Dana). She excelled at organization which served her well in her career as an executive secretary at both Owens-Illinois and Owens-Corning. In addition to her working career she was a homemaker and raised 3 children.

As a former member of Augsburg Lutheran Church she enjoyed her many friends and fellowship. She loved participating in Red Hat activities and made wonderful friends. Jeanann always had a love of hats and wore them well. Her great love was music from jazz to symphonic with Big Band a favorite shared with her husband, Jim until his passing in 2006. Ballroom dancing was a big part of their lives. She knitted hundreds of baby hats for the Heartworks group at the Calvary Assembly of God church, ProMedica NICU, and anyone in need.

She had a desire to keep learning and a keen memory so at the age of 72, she insisted on having a computer and learning all about this new technology. She commented looking back on her office life how much easier it would have been to have a Word Processor.

Jeanann was preceded in death by husband, James H.; daughter, Sarah E. Mathison (1989); brother, Dr. Gordon E. Kibler (1995). She is survived by her son, William R. Mathison of Springfield, MO; and daughter, Julie J. Mathison of Maumee, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Susie's Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 114, Woodville, Ohio 43469.

Services for Jeanann will be private. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Jeanann's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved