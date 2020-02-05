Home

Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Jeanette Habib
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
316 Adams Street
Toledo, OH
Jeanette Marie (Jamra) Habib


1914 - 2020
Jeanette Marie (Jamra) Habib Obituary
Jeanette Marie (Jamra) Habib

Jeanette Marie (Jamra) Habib died on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Toledo at the age of 105. She was born on October 29, 1914, in Montpelier, OH, to Albert, Sr. and Elizabeth (Kerbawy) Jamra. Jeanette was the oldest of their three children and the only daughter.

Jeanette was a lifelong Ohioan, having graduated from Scott High School in the Class of 1932 and attended The University of Toledo. On September 4, 1936, Jeanette eloped with the love of her life, Theodore (Ted) Habib, and raised their three children in Toledo. Her husband, Ted; son, Stuart and brother, Jamille Jamra, preceded Jeanette in death.

Jeanette had a passion for health and wellness that she practiced throughout her long life with good nutrition, daily walks, golfing and bowling. She also loved to travel and never lost her wonder for far-away places. Closer to home, Jeanette and Ted were regular attendees at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National for many years where they would split up to follow their respective favorites -- Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. As an accomplished pianist, Jeanette shared her talent and taught many Toledoans how to play. Jeanette was also a devoted parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church where she worshipped regularly for many years and was a member of the Altar Guild.

Jeanette is survived by: her brother, Albert (Eve) Jamra, Jr.; two of her three children: Susan (Richard) Elias and Jeffrey Habib; her grandchildren: Julie McNaughton, Stephanie Klinck, Katherine Williams, Nina Borders, John Habib, and Lisa Millewich; her 8 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial funeral services to honor Jeanette's life will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 316 Adams Street, Toledo, OH 43604. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial tributes be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
