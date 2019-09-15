Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Jeanette Marie "Jean" Raker


1936 - 2019
Jeanette Marie "Jean" Raker Obituary
Jeanette Marie "Jean" Raker

Jeanette M. Raker, age 82, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Arbors of Sylvania. She was born on December 21, 1936 to Frederick and Emma (Masler) Michaels in Toledo. Jeanette was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked at Graphics Group for over 15 years. In her younger years she enjoyed selling Avon, reading romance novels, watching Nascar, cooking for her family and following astrology.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff (Linda) Raker and Jim (Anita) Raker; ten grandchildren; many precious great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue (Bob) Schaad and Lillian (Mike) French and Barbara (Al) Elias. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; children, John Raker and Jannell Elixson; sisters, Leah (Bill) Foust, Cathy (Jim) Bedee and brother Gary "Butch" Michaels.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Memorial Service starting at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In Jeanette's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the .

To leave a special message for Jeanette's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019
