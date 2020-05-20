Jeanette "GReta" Weber
Jeanette 'Greta" Weber

Jeanette "Greta" Weber, age 80, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family at the Fulton Manor Nursing Home on May 15, 2020. Greta was well known in Wauseon as the owner of Tiny's Dairy Barn along with her husband, "Tiny".

Greta leaves behind a family who adored her, and countless friends. She was an active part of the community of Wauseon. Together with Paul "Tiny" Weber, her husband of 34 years, she lived an extraordinary life. They built a life out of love, hard work, and laughter.

Greta was an outstanding wife, mom, and Nana...and was deeply loved by her family. She has filled their hearts full of memories of a life well-lived. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous. We were blessed to have known her, and she will be forever missed.

Surviving Greta is her son, John (Tammy) Weber of Wauseon, Ohio; daughter, Ellie (David) Wells of Wauseon, Ohio; granddaughter, Cassidy (Logan Herman) Wells of Wauseon; grandson, Webb Wells of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Robyn Weber of Wauseon; granddaughter, Jazzi Weber of Wauseon; and grandson, Brody Weber of Wauseon. Also surviving Greta is her sister-in-law, Judy (Stu) Wyse of Archbold, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Robert "Louie" Weber; nephews, Dean Quillet, Al Carter, Irvin Carter, and Delbert Neill; and all seven siblings.

A public visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The funeral home and family asks that all coming to remember Greta observe and respect social distancing guidelines. A graveside service for Greta will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton Manor Nursing Home for their activity fund, or to the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences can be made to the family at

www.grisierfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
01:00 PM
Wauseon Union Cemetery
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wauseon Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 19, 2020
I so sorry for your loss, have many fond memories of Jeannette, Tiny and family. My condolences to the family! Something that I will always treasure!
Lenny
Friend
May 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bill and sue Wagner
Friend
