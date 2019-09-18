Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Cemetery
Jeanie A. Fox


1971 - 2019
Jeanie A. Fox Obituary
Jeanie A. Fox

Jeanie A. Fox, 48, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home. Jeanie was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 18, 1971. She was a graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo. Jeanie worked as a teacher for Educare Academy, a cashier for Save-A-Lot, and for group homes over the years. Jeanie was selfless in her faith and volunteered countless hours to churches and organizations. She adored Mickey Mouse and crafting handmade blankets for family and friends.

Jeanie is survived by her husband, David; sisters, Virginia Devore and Terri Parker; nephews, Devin and Moeresse; David's parents, Joe & Sandy Fox; brother-in-law, Brian (Liz) Fox; and longtime special family friends, Denny & Judy Miller.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Jeanie's husband, David.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
