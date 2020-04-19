Jeanne Bernice (Farmer) Tyler 10/20/1929 - 04/16/2020 Jeanne Bernice (Farmer) Tyler age 90 formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. She was born in Oregon, OH on October 20, 1929 to John A. and Fay B. (Hessick) Farmer. Jeanne was a graduate of Waite High School and married Charles H. Tyler on September 9, 1950. Together, they built their own home, living there the entire 50 years of their marriage. She was a sales clerk at the former Lion Store at Westgate Shopping Center and North Towne Square Mall eventually retiring from Dillard's. Prior to this, Jeanne volunteered as a teacher's aide following her time as a secretary to the principal of Greenwood Elementary School in the Washington Local School system. She began her career as the secretary to Chief Building Inspector for Lucas County, Joseph P. Rihacek. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with family, sewing, gardening, entertaining, traveling, and clothes (she was a sharp dresser). She and Chuck loved to travel in their Winnebago RV in their later years. Jeanne's family would like to thank The Elizabeth Scott Community for providing compassionate and skilled care these past few years. Surviving are her daughters, Joy "Jo" (Jim) Coberley, Dawn (Fiancé, Jeff Haas); grandsons, James (Holly) Coberley III, Alex (Kendra) Coberley, Jesse Navarro Jr., Charles Navarro (the boy's father, Jesse Navarro Sr.); great-grandchildren, Landen, Emma, Lexi (Alex) Coberley, Kian (James) Coberley; and sister, Sandra Wickert; sister in-law, Joanie Farmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Tyler; and her brother, Eugene "Sonny" Farmer. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to The Elizabeth Scott Community. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.