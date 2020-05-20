Jeanne BlaksleyJeanne E. Blaksley, 89, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Jeanne was born in Millbury, Ohio July 5, 1930 to Ellsworth and Mary (Young) Blausey. On December 27, 1948, she married the love of her life Neil R. Blaksley. Jeanne was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and taking long car rides with her husband. She treasured the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and family poodle.Jeanne is survived by her children, Debbie Nichols, Karen Blaksley, Cindy (Leon) Bekier, and Jodi (Adam) Lesniewicz; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, David Blaksley; great-granddaughter, Lizzy Nichols; and sister, Janice Coupe.Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:45 pm at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter United Church of Christ, Millbury, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Toledo Humane Society. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.