Jeanne E. Fair



Jeanne E. Fair, 91, of Toledo, OH passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born October 25, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA to Frank and Florence Middleton. Devoted to her family and everyone she touched; she was a very talented musician, and very creative seamstress and artist. She loved birds, gardening, and nature. She was a warm and caring person. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Jeanne was survived by her children, Michael Griffith, Kathy (Andy) Morris, Shelley Griffith, Tracy (Dale) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Maran, and Lance Fair; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren; brother, Dan Middleton; and sister Nancy Middleton. She was preceded in death by her husband Gib Fair; and daughter in-law, Janet Griffith.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Pauls United Methodist Church, 1201 Madison Ave., Toledo. Visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with service following at 2:00 p.m. Donations may be given to St. Pauls United Methodist Church or WGTE Public Radio.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019