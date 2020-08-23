Jeanne L. Ryan
Jeanne L. Ryan, aged 87, of Toledo, OH, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Genacross Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Center from complications from a fall and broken shoulder. She was born October 24, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Leon and Dorothy Jacquet.
A 1950 graduate of Devilbiss High School, Jeanne started her adult life as a dental assistant. After marrying she joyfully and courageously raised four children while participating in the PTA, local politics, assisting in the management of local sports organizations and most importantly a lifetime mentor of many young men and women who needed guidance or just a friendly sympathetic ear. She returned temporarily to the outside workplace in the 1970's as a Start High School hall monitor and dental assistant. Soon after that and for the rest of her working life she was happily the manager of Miracle Mile and Hunters Ridge Apartment complexes. While working there she acquired many lifelong friends who she happily reminisced about in her retirement years. She will sadly miss her Michigan Wolverine football and Tiger baseball.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, Daniel Ryan and Russel Ryan; daughters, Shawn (Tom) Smith and Erin (Harlan) White; grandchildren, Katharine (Kevin) Swan, Lauren (Chris) Rennacker, Allison Ryan, Lindsey Carlisle, Margaret (Eric) Thompson, Rachael Ryan, Julia (Roger) Myers, Adam White, Ryan Smith; sister, Kay (Rick) Amendola; and brother, Jay (Donna) Jacquet. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There is to be no visitation or services at this time because Jeanne has donated herself to University of Toledo Medical Center. The Ryan family will be having a memorial service to celebrate Jeanne's journey at a later time with the hope that many of Jeanne's friends will be able to attend.
Memorial donations may be given to the charity of your choice
.