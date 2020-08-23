(News story) Jeanne L. Ryan, who took her job duties seriously, whether as dental assistant, high school hall monitor, or apartment complex manager, and formed bonds that endured, died Thursday in Genacross Wolf Creek Rehabilitation Center. She was 87.
She developed complications after a fall that resulted in a broken shoulder, her son Dan Ryan said.
In recent years, she lived at Pelham Manor retirement apartments in West Toledo. For more than 30 years, she was resident manager of apartments - starting in the mid-1970s at the Miracle Mile complex near Laskey and Jackman roads and then at the Hunter's Ridge complex near Byrne Road and Airport Highway.
"People who rented from her were friends, and she'd talk about them in retirement," her son said.
Mrs. Ryan signed tenants' rental contracts and began legal proceedings if they stopped paying. She heard from residents with leaky toilets and clogged drains. They heard from her if others complained about loud music and other disturbances.
"She was on call 24-7," her son said.
Medical College of Ohio students and University of Toledo student athletes lived at Hunters Ridge, and she became a regular at UT basketball games. Former athletes often recognized her at restaurants and gave her a hug, her son said.
"She was a very social person. Everybody liked my mom who met her," her son said.
In the 1970s, Mrs. Ryan became a hall monitor at Start High School. Young people gravitated to her, as they had at the family home.
"She was just a sympathetic ear," her son said. "That was the '60s and '70s and a lot was going on then. Our house was kind of a hangout. People came over. She came out, and suddenly the kids were talking to her."
Don Harris, a Start student who'd played youth baseball with her son Dan, said: "To be honest, I wouldn't have graduated high school without her."
Young Mr. Harris had a habit of not going to school. School administrators wanted to send him elsewhere. His baseball coach and counselor told them he should stay at Start. But Mrs. Ryan, the hall monitor, "was the rock of it. She went and told them she would make sure I was there," Mr. Harris said. "All she had to do was tell me - 'Be there.'
"She was without fail brutally honest," Mr. Harris said. "She was a fantastic listener. It's the kind of thing, your own mother couldn't do this for you. Everybody else on Earth calls her Jeanne. I never will. I'm 65 years old, but she will always be Mrs. Ryan to me."
She was born Oct. 24, 1932, to Dorothy and Leon Jacquet and grew up on Wallwerth Drive in West Toledo. She was a 1950 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and, afterward, worked several years as a dental assistant for a neighborhood dentist.
With marriage and children, she became a stay-at-home mother and PTA participant as the young family relocated to the Detroit suburb of Dearborn Heights. She followed youth sports - baseball, hockey - and continued to watch any sport being televised.
A onetime supporter of George Romney, the Republican governor of Michigan, Mrs. Ryan became a loyal Democrat and was a big fan of Barack and Michelle Obama, her son said.
She was formerly married to the late Daniel Ryan.
Surviving are her sons Daniel and Russel Ryan; daughters Shawn Smith and Erin White; sister, Kay Amendola; brother, Jay Jacquet; nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later. At her request, Mrs. Ryan's body was donated to UT's College of Medicine and Life Sciences, the former MCO.
The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor's choice
.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.