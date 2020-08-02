1/1
Jeanne Louise (Marok) Yeack
1946 - 2020
Jeanne Louise (Marok) Lines Yeack, age 73, of Toledo, passed away July 30, 2020 at St. Clare Commons. She was born November 15, 1946 in Toledo to Theodore and Grace (Carter) Marok. Jeanne Louise (Marok) Lines Yeack, age 73, of Toledo, passed away July 30, 2020 at St. Clare Commons. She was born November 15, 1946 in Toledo to Theodore and Grace (Carter) Marok. Jeanne graduated from Whitney High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of Toledo in 1974 and her Master's Degree in 1976. Jeanne retired from Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in 2006.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was also preceded in death by her aunts, uncles and many cousins. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Jeffrey L. and Mark A. Lines; grandchildren, Travis Lines and Vanesa Eisel; great-grandson, Kaemon Eisel; siblings, Theodore "Mickey" (Diana) Marok, Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Marok; nephew, T. Keith (Amanda) Marok, III; niece, Monique Jeneen (Steve) Majewski; great nieces and nephews, Maizy, Chloe, Hazel and Lilly Marok, Alex, Emma and Ella Majewski; longtime friend and significant other, Jim Bucher.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 North Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Jeanne's memory.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII
