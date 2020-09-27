1/
Jeanne Marie (Lauber) Cross
1928 - 2020
Jeanne Marie (Lauber) Cross

April 30, 1928 - September 19, 2020

Jeanne (Lauber) Cross, 92, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Village of Germantown, Germantown, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lewis C. Cross, 91, of Germantown, Tennessee; her daughters, Jill (Cross) Stem and husband Joey Stem of Lakeland, Tennessee, Jane (Cross) Long and husband David Long of Chicago, Illinois; her grandchildren, Julie (Stem) McKnight and husband, Jeff McKnight of Knoxville, Tennessee, Joshua Long and wife, Ashley Long of Lemont, Illinois; and her two great-granddaughters, Jenna and Claire McKnight.

Jeanne was born on April 30, 1928, to Joseph and Ethel Lauber in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in the Old West End and was a graduate of Scott High School. Jeanne went on to attend the University of Toledo where she received her bachelor's degree in Secondary Education. Jeanne and Lewis were married on March 10, 1951.

Jeanne and Lewis resided in Toledo, Ohio until 1991 when they moved to Bradenton, Florida, where they lived happily for 22 years. They moved to The Village of Germantown in 2012 to be closer to family and enjoy their final years of retirement in a caring and friendly place.

A private family memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in her name be sent to The Village of Germantown Foundation or Make-A-Wish Mid-South Chapter.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 24, 2020
We have thought of you both so many times since we were together in Bradenton. Our best thoughts and prayers go out to Lew and family - thank you for your friendship and glad you got so many years together. God bless you and we keep our beautiful memories of her close to our hearts.

Shelley and Rich Dennis
Friend
September 22, 2020
Jeanne.....my best friend, neighbor, and good buddy! I know you are now at peace in a beautiful heaven. We will miss you so greatly, but will always have our memories to warm us and make a smile overcome the tears. We sure did enjoy those long talks when we both happily laughed (and also sadly cried.) I am so glad we had our friendship for so many years.
Kathryn BYLOW
Friend
