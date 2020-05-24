Jeanne Marie WoodsJeanne Marie Woods, (My Sweetness) passed away May 17, 2020 at UTMC Hospital and went to be her Heavenly Father. Due to the pandemic she was spiritually, emotionally surrounded with prayers from all those who loved her.Jeanne was born October 10, 1950 in Toledo to Paul and Fay (Hart) Kemp. She was a graduate of Whitmer High School and Davis College. She was employed with as a medical assistant with The Toledo Clinic. Jeanne was a member of Christ the King and Little Flower Churches. Jeanne cherished her life, family and friends. She loved watching and feeding the birds, spending time outdoors, reading, listening to Barbra Streisand and 7:30 Jeopardy, after eating her home made fried chicken but would actually prefer crab or a lemon chicken dinner. Jeanne always like to be the first person you received a Christmas card from each year.She is survived by her husband of 28 years, James Woods, sons, Jason (Amanda) Morse, Tobin (Tina) Morse; grandchildren, Andrew "A.J." and Walter "Wally" Morse; sister, Jennifer (Mark) Scheuer; sweet niece, Emily "Em" Scheuer; nephew, Zach (Mattie) Scheuer and their daughter Lenny, nephew, Dean Scheuer and Karen (Rich) Pilatowski, Jeanne's oldest friend, who was like a sister to her; they shared life, love and stories for many years.In addition to her parents, Jeanne was also preceded in death by her grandmother Freda Hart.Visitation and Services for Jeanne will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Jeanne's family during this difficult time by continuing to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.Memorial contributions may be made to Davita Dialysis in Jeanne's memory.Jeanne was a spark of life like no other with a lovely gentle spirit, all those who met her, loved her. She would ask Jim, "Why do you love me?" Jim would say "I can't help it." All those who came into contact with Jeanne loved her - they just had to.Jesus was ready to take her home and Jeanne was ready to go.To leave a special message for Jeanne's family, please visit