Jeanne Marilyn Murphy
Jeanne M. Murphy, 100, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born January 3, 1920, at the family home on Mason Street in East Toledo to Helen (Mensing) and Clifford Baumgartner. She graduated from Waite High School in 1938. While taking an evening drafting class at the University of Toledo, she met her future husband, Philip V. Murphy. They were married July 9, 1948 and enjoyed 51 years together before his passing in 1999.
Jeanne worked in the Display Department of Lasalle and Koch and in the Design Department of both Libbey Glass and Electric Autolite. She was a first year Drawing Instructor at the Toledo Museum of Art. In 1956 she and Phil opened Center True Value Hardware in Great Eastern Shopping Center and operated it until the store's closing in 1992. Jeanne was an accredited flower show judge. Her love of flower and hosta gardening was evident in the beautiful landscaping in her yard and was a tri-color ribbon winner in 1956. Besides gardening, she enjoyed bird watching, sewing beautiful decorative pillows, and jigsaw puzzles. Once Jeanne developed macular degeneration she enjoyed listening to over 250 digital talking books.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ruth Stock; brothers, George Baumgartner, Richard Baumgartner, and Robert Baumgartner. Surviving are her son, Mark (Nancy) Murphy; brothers, Don Baumgartner and Jack Baumgartner; many nieces and nephews, who were a great source of joy and help to her, especially her goddaughter, Dr. Holly Baumgartner; niece, Charmaine Vargo (Rollie Bovia); along with many loving family members and friends; including her dear friend, Arlene Champnella.
As Jeanne neared the end of her life, she received extra special care from her sister-in-law, Barbara Baumgartner and niece, Jacki Dusza. Jeanne's family wishes to thank the staff of Orchard Villa and Promedica Bay Park Hospital for their loving care.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or a .
