Jeanne (Obert) McMahon Miller
Jeanne Katherine (Obert) McMahon Miller passed away on the beautiful summer morning of August 11, 2019 in the hospice wing of Sunset House from cancer, surrounded by her children and without pain. She was 93.
Born on September 28, 1925 in Mercy Hospital in Toledo, she was the oldest daughter of Karl, a truck driver, and Gertrude, a Vaudeville acrobat. The family temporarily relocated to Erie, PA, but Jeanne and her siblings mainly grew up in East Toledo during the Great Depression, living on such streets as E. Broadway, Valleywood, and in 1511 Starr, next to the family business of Obert Cartage and Moving. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943. Amazingly, as a child she survived battles with the mumps, whooping cough, scarlet fever, and the measles (twice). Predictably, she always had her children immunized.
While at Central, her father passed away and Jeanne went to work at the Sun Oil refinery as a chemist at the age of 17, earning money to contribute to the family finances. She was a dedicated worker her entire life, instilling this trait in her children by quiet example. She also believed in the importance of education, and in an era when "women were not supposed to be smart," graduated from Toledo University cum laude with a degree in Pharmacy in 1947. Not so quietly did she instill in her children the importance of education, never asking "if" they were going to college, but only "where."
While at TU and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, she met John W. McMahon, a Navy veteran home from WWII also studying pharmacy. They drank manhattans, courted at Kin-Wa-Low's, and were married on July 5, 1948 at Sacred Heart, with a reception at the Hillcrest Hotel, and a honeymoon in Quebec City. Immediately, they began contributing to the Baby Boom, having five children. Together, and with Mother-in-Law Marvel McMahon, they operated McMahon's Drug Store on Stickney Avenue until 1974, when Woodward High expanded their campus. Jeanne then became a staff pharmacist at Toledo Hospital, retiring in 1990. She kept her license current for many years after, often working shifts at Churchill's or other stores to keep busy.
Jeanne was a life-long devout Catholic, a member of the Altar Rosary Society at Sacred Heart, and later as a member at Christ the King was blessed to be a lay eucharistic minister and a member of their choir, once singing for Pope John Paul II on a trip to Italy. She was also a Girl Scout leader for her daughters, bowled for many years with John and her girlfriends, and never met a card game she didn't like.
After her husband John passed in 1981, she remained alone until marrying Victor Miller in 1992, a retired Toledo Police officer who used to walk a beat that included the old drug store. "Mom and Vic" spent fifteen fantastic years together, often dressing in matching outfits, taking long driving trips to visit kids and grandkids, stopping at National Parks and tourist traps alike, and sending post cards from every corner of the continent. Eventually, Jeanne reached her goal of visiting all 50 states. They also volunteered many places together, including Wildwood Metro Park, Meals on Wheels, and the American Red Cross. Vic passed in 2007.
In her 80s, Jeanne remained active, babysitting her grandkids, playing bridge at the Sylvania Senior Center, and always frosting sugar cookies before Christmas. In her 90s, she still worked the crossword puzzle every day and never missed watching "her boyfriend" Roger Federer play tennis. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and eating chocolate ice cream with every meal.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters. Patricia Ellyatt of Duarte, CA, Carol Wilkerson of Sylvania Township, and Joyce (David) Williams of Fullerton, CA, and sons Thomas McMahon of Waterville, and John W. McMahon (Sarah) of Toledo. She is also survived by 12 grand children, and 18 great-grand children. Also surviving is her sister Ruth Kolwitz, and 19 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Richard and Karl Obert, and sister Margie Newell.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunset House for their compassion and professionalism throughout her final days, and would invite everyone to enjoy a VO manhattan in her memory.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Avenue with a Rosary service at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart or Christ the King catholic parishes. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019