(News story) Jeanne McMahon Miller, whose interest in chemistry and how things are put together fueled a half-century of service as a pharmacist, died Sunday in the hospice wing of Sunset House. She was 93.
She had cancer, her son John McMahon said. She lived at Sunset House for more than four years.
Mrs. McMahon Miller retired in 1990 from Toledo Hospital, where she was a staff pharmacist for more than 15 years. She kept her pharmacist license current for eight more years and worked when called on at Churchill's Super Market on Byrne Road and other pharmacies.
"She kept her license current, and she liked to do the work," her son said.
Her daughter Patricia Ellyatt said: "She liked keeping up with the new drugs, and she liked being of service to people. She kept telling us, 'It's a service business.'"
The work could be challenging, not least in the era when she had to prepare medications with mortar and pestle.
"She just liked to know how things were put together," her son said. "She had a natural interest in chemistry and the sciences, which led her to pharmacy."
She was born Sept. 28, 1925, to Gertrude and Karl Obert and grew up in East Toledo. She was a 1943 graduate of Central Catholic High School. To help the family, she went to work at age 17, while still a student, after the death of her father, who owned an east side trucking company. One of her jobs was a chemist in the lab at the Sun Oil refinery.
At the University of Toledo, she was discouraged from majoring in chemistry, so she pursued pharmacy studies, her daughter said. She received a bachelor's degree in 1947 and her Ohio pharmacist license in June, 1948.
At UT, she met fellow pharmacy student John McMahon. After the couple married, they worked at McMahon's Drug Store on Stickney Avenue in North Toledo, founded by his father.
Customers got prescriptions filled and browsed the cigar case and penny candy case, stocked up on hair care products, and thumbed through paperbacks and magazines.
"She was equal to my dad as one of the pharmacists," her daughter said.
Her son said: "Mom worked the late shift at the drug store and came home at 9 or 10 at night. She worked full time at the pharmacy and as a mother."
She encouraged all of her children to get an education, her daughter said.
"She believed women should be able to do what they wanted to do as well as men could," her daughter said.
She and John W. McMahon married July 5, 1948. He died June 29, 1981. She and Victor Miller - a police officer whose beat included the drug store - married Feb. 22, 1992. They traveled widely, often on educational trips geared toward senior citizens.
Mr. Miller died May 3, 2007.
She played tennis in her youth and watched the sport on television. She liked to play rummy, cribbage, pinochle, and dominoes.
"She was competitive," her daughter said.
At Sacred Heart Church in East Toledo, she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
At Christ the King Church in West Toledo, Mrs. Miller was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the choir, which performed for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Ellyatt, Carol Wilkerson, and Joyce Williams; sons, Thomas and John W. McMahon; sister, Ruth Kolwitz; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church. The family suggests tributes to Sacred Heart or Christ the King parishes.
