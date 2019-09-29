Home

Jeanne P. Koegler of Greenville, South Carolina went home to Jesus at the age of 93 years old on September 9, 2019. Jeanne led most of her wonderful life in Toledo. She volunteered for Young Life, Toledo Hospital Auxiliary, CASA, and the Toledo Zoo.

Her first husband Kenneth F. Koegler and youngest son Russell F. Koegler preceded her in death.

Jeanne will be sadly missed by her husband Denny Taylor; son Scott (Donna) Koegler; son Keith (Jayme) Koegler; granddaughter, Ashley (Kris) Fowler; and grandson Ryan Koegler. A private burial is planned.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
