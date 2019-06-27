Jeanne Warwick Ransome



Jeanne Warwick Ransome who resided in Windsor, ON but was born in Toledo, OH died June 25, 2019. She was born September 25, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter and Alice Warwick and sister of the late James Warwick. She was mother to Susan and Paul Wright; and Kathleen Ransome and Frank Berends. Grandchildren are Steven and So Young Wright; MJ and Ann Berends; Christopher Berends, Jessica Berends, and Elizabeth and Jonathan Rohring; Great grandchildren are James Wright, William Wright, and Elanor Berends. She had six nieces and nephews (Sarah, David, Joel, Rachel, Julia, and Walter).



Mrs. Ransome was a graduate of the University of Toledo (B of Ed) and Miami University (MAT). She was a teacher of English in public schools in Cincinnati, Ohio, in Detroit, Michigan, and at St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario.



Mrs. Ransome was the last and oldest of the six grandchildren of the late Jack Warwick, writer of his column "All in a lifetime" in The Blade for many years.



There will be no funeral. Ashes will be deposited in Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. Remembrances may be sent as contribution to the CFUW Scholarship Fund at the University of Windsor or as kindnesses shown or done in all directions.



