Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:30 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park
3665 Genoa Road
Perrysburg, OH
Jeannette M. Hoyt


1920 - 2019
Jeannette M. Hoyt Obituary
Jeannette M. Hoyt

Jeannette M. Hoyt, 99, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. Jeannette was born in Toledo, Ohio, May 7, 1920 to Milton and Laura (Miller) Roth. On July 13, 1939, she married the love of her life, Albert C. Hoyt. She was an accomplished painter and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Jeannette enjoyed traveling with her husband in their travel trailer to Florida and enjoyed visits to Alaska, Hawaii, and the Panama Canal. She was a longtime member of the Yondota chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and the Toast Tai-Chi Society.

Jeannette is survived by her granddaughter, Jacquelyn (Paul) Quinlan; great-grandsons, Jacob and Jonathon Quinlan; and son-in-law, Ron Ameling. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; daughter, Janice Ameling; and sister, Joyce Watson.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park, 3665 Genoa Road, Perrysburg, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to a . Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
