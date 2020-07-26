Jeannette R. (Koles) SwartzJeannette Rose Irene (Koles) Swartz, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Jeannette was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 11, 1933, to Stephen and Mary (Jakab) Koles. She attended Oakdale Elementary and Waite High School.She had many fond memories of times spent at Hoover's. Jeannette was a member of the former Holy Rosary Catholic Church and currently a member of Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She was Past President of the Woman's Auxiliary (Columbiettes) of the Knights of Columbus,Past President of the American Legion, Arthur Daily Post, and a member of 8/40 Salon 101. Jeannette retired from St. Charles Hospital in 1998. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers.Surviving are her daughters, Debra Zuchowski, Diana Swartz, daughter and son-in-law she lived with Tracy (Derek) Gribble; grandchildren, Mary (Paul) Andrzejewski, Tiffanny (Eric) Adams, Sarah (James) Jenkins, Courtney (Joe) Woody, Robert Zuchowski Jr, Peter (Kindsay) Martinez; oldest and favorite great grandchild, Jimmy (Tori) Jablonski; 10 other special great grandchildren; favorite special sister, Carolyn Engebretson; sisters, Mary Sundling, Shirley Boenig. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Sr.; son, Donald Jr.; siblings, Dorothy, Eleanor, Alice, Stephen, Ronald and Robert "Butch"; son-in-law, Robert Zuchowski Sr.Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Monday from 2:00 – 8:00 pm where the rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm followed with the 8/40 Salon 101 and American Legion Services at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 11:00 am at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 729 White St. Toledo, Ohio, where the family will greet friends one hour prior.