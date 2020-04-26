Jeannine N. (Curlis) Willis
1931 - 2020
Jeannine N. (Curlis) Willis Jeannine N. (Curlis) Willis, 89, of Perrysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. Jeannine was born March 1, 1931 in Fremont, Ohio to Allen and Estella (Kiser) Curlis. Jeannine married Douglas R. Willis on September 7, 1985 and he passed away just 10 short days before Jeannine did. She was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Perrysburg. Jeannine loved listening to music, playing with her German shepherds and archery. She enjoyed being around people and spending time with her family. Jeannine is survived by her daughters, Jean (Ronald) Wheeler and Pamela (Jack) Gschwind; granddaughters, Yvonne (Dean) Anderson, Mandi (Scott Lyons) Colvin, Jessica Gschwind and Jade Gschwind; great-grandchildren, Dalton Anderson, Channelle Lyons and Terrelle and Jeremiah Finley. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen Reidling; and granddaughter, Shanda Wheeler. Services for Jeannine will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made online to the family at: www.witzlershank.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
