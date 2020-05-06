Jeff Eric Baker
Jeff E. Baker, P.E., 63, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away April 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH. He was born in Wabash, Indiana on December 17, 1956. He was a graduate of Rogers High School.
Jeff received his Bachelor of Science Degree, College of Engineering, from University of Toledo in 1979. Received his Professional Engineering license in Ohio in 1986.
He was employed by the City of Toledo from 1979 to 1998 as a civil engineer. While at the City of Toledo he was Senior Staff Professional Engineer with the Utilities Engineering section, Department of Public Utilities managing public water, sanitary sewer, storm water and ditch improvements. He also supervised the operation of three downtown public parking facilities and two major surface parking lots. At the Department of Economic Development he managed design and construction contracts for various public improvement projects such as pedestrian concourses, the Middlegrounds, Streetscapes and building renovations.
From 1998 until his retirement in 2008 Jeff was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 acting as the Design Project Manager and then as the Construction Manager for the Maumee River Crossing which was later named the Veterans Glass City Skyway.
After retiring he owned JB Civil Engineering Services, LLC. He was a member of Destination Whitehouse, served on the Whitehouse Veterans Memorial Park Committee, served on the Whitehouse Charter Revision Committee and was a Trustee of the Whitehouse Library. Jeff had the calling to serve his community in any way he could.
Jeff loved reading, 80's rock music and traveling. He traveled to Europe six times and went on numerous Caribbean cruises including one in 2018 to Cuba. He was planning a trip around the world for next year.
Jeff married the love of his life, Linda (Timpe) on September 11, 1994. She survives along with brother, Gregg Baker and sister, Susan Baker both of Wickenburg, Arizona. He was preceded in death by parents, Mary McClure and Nathan Baker.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to donate to the Whitehouse Library, P.O. Box 2784, Whitehouse, OH 43571. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 12, 2020.