Jeffery M. WarrenJeffery Michael Warren, age 66, of Oregon, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Jeff was born to Donald and Ann (Hudecek) Warren on December 8, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. Over the years Jeff was a teamster with McLean Trucking, was an employee at St. Charles Hospital and retired from Lee Williams House of Meats. Jeff enjoyed fishing and was an avid Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Ohio State fan.Jeff is survived by his mother, Ann; sisters, Patricia (Don Satkowski) and Cynthia (Mike) Gertinisan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; and a sister, Kathleen Clouse.Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Contributions are appreciated to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Cardinal Stritch High School or Oregon Fire Station #1.