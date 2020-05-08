Jeffery Townsend
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Townsend

Jeffery also known as "Jeff T.", of Toledo, OH, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born July 1, 1969 to the union of Henry and Dorothy Townsend. He attended Libbey High School. He was a handy man and brought joy to those he came in contact with. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Towsend Jr.; sister, Peggy Townsend; brother, Lysander Townsend. He is survived by mother, Dorothy Townsend; sisters, Bernadene Townsend and Rochelle Jackson; brothers, Henry Townsend III, Lonzell Townsend, Harvey (Julia) Townsend and Shawn Townsend; and a host of other family and friends.

www.houseofday.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 8 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
May God comfort you all with His Loving Arms.
Darris Mosley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved