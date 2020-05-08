Jeffery TownsendJeffery also known as "Jeff T.", of Toledo, OH, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born July 1, 1969 to the union of Henry and Dorothy Townsend. He attended Libbey High School. He was a handy man and brought joy to those he came in contact with. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Towsend Jr.; sister, Peggy Townsend; brother, Lysander Townsend. He is survived by mother, Dorothy Townsend; sisters, Bernadene Townsend and Rochelle Jackson; brothers, Henry Townsend III, Lonzell Townsend, Harvey (Julia) Townsend and Shawn Townsend; and a host of other family and friends.