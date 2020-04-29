Jeffery William Hardy Jeffery William Hardy, age 60, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical College. He was born on November 18, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald and Rita (Giles) Hardy. Jeffery was employed at Lott Industries since 1978. Jeffery's love of life was evident in his gregarious personality and wonderful "hardy" laugh. He loved a mean game of Uno and a great beat with which to sing and dance. Jeffery is survived by his siblings, Donna (Michael) Johnston, Joseph (Pamela) Hardy, Elizabeth (KC) Conover, Richard (Sue) Hardy, David (Tammy) Hardy, Diane (Bill) Mullee; and 20 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to the health pandemic graveside services will be private for the family. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. The family requests those wishing to offer a tribute, to make a donation in Jeffery's name to Wiley Homes, 5250 Renwyck Suite D, Toledo, Ohio 43615

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store