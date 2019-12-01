Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Jeffrey A. Foltz


1962 - 2019
Jeffrey A. Foltz Obituary
Jeffrey A. Foltz

Jeffrey A. Foltz, 57, of Toledo, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Ebeid Hospice Inpatient Unit, Sylvania, OH. Jeff was born January 11, 1962 to parents Clyde "Joe" and Norma (Price) Foltz. He was a 1980 graduate of Rogers High School and was employed with the Village of Ottawa Hills. Jeff loved the time spent with family, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and Yahtzee.

He is survived by his father, Joe (Barb) Foltz; sisters, Penny (Roy) Craft, Linda (Mike) Routhe, and Julie (Patrick) Willhauck; brother, Robert (Judy) Foltz; niece, Amy (Brian); nephews, Eric (Luanne), Ryan (Kim), and Randy (Emily); and many more nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Norma, and stepfather, Edward Sherer.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Monday, December 2, from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 12:30 p.m. Jeff will be laid to rest at Ravine Cemetery.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, tributes to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
