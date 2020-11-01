1/1
Jeffrey A. Miller
1957-05-22 - 2020-10-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Miller

5/22/1957 - 10/25/2020

Jeffrey A. Miller, age 63, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1957 to Leo Miller and Barb Robison. Jeff worked in the body shop at Jeep for 32 years, retiring in 2008. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies, spending time with his grandchildren and listening to vinyl records.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Sandy Miller; mother, Barb Robison; children, Jeffrey (Ashley), Jennifer (Jesse) and John (Shannon); grandchildren, Jonah, Ryan, Mia, Ella, Hannah, and Emma; brothers, Mike (Karon), Pat (Carol), Tim (Brenda), Joe (Gina); and sisters, Kathy (Tom) and Karen (Joe).

Condolences may be left for the family at

www.toledocremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
So sorry to the family for your loss. Jeffy was my friend and the best guy ever. Loved him ❤ sc
Cheryle Rodgers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved