Jeffrey A. Miller5/22/1957 - 10/25/2020Jeffrey A. Miller, age 63, passed away on October 25, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1957 to Leo Miller and Barb Robison. Jeff worked in the body shop at Jeep for 32 years, retiring in 2008. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies, spending time with his grandchildren and listening to vinyl records.Jeff is survived by his wife, Sandy Miller; mother, Barb Robison; children, Jeffrey (Ashley), Jennifer (Jesse) and John (Shannon); grandchildren, Jonah, Ryan, Mia, Ella, Hannah, and Emma; brothers, Mike (Karon), Pat (Carol), Tim (Brenda), Joe (Gina); and sisters, Kathy (Tom) and Karen (Joe).