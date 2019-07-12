Jeffrey Alan Dougherty



Jeffrey A. Dougherty, 57, of Williston, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Jeff was born in Medina, Ohio on August 17, 1961 to Richard and Mildred (Dearth) Dougherty. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a millwright with Local 1393. Jeff was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and enjoyed many bike trips with his wife, Shari. His hobbies included: gardening, hunting, fishing on Lake Erie, and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. His true passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren who brought him much joy.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Shari; children, Kristina (Scott) Conrad, Kristin (Mike) Nickel, Krystal (Daniel) Fowler, and Ciara (Isaiah) Albright; grandchildren, Gavin, Blake, Koy, Tate, and Zaevion; brothers, Dennis (Ruth) Dougherty and William (Tara) Dougherty; mother-in-law, Dolores Burner; and sister-in-law, Debbie Dougherty. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug Dougherty; and nephew, Cody Dougherty.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 6:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 am in Gracepointe Church, 4035 Williston Road, Northwood, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30am. Interment: Allen Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to or Interim Hospice. Jeff's family wishes to thank the staff of Interim Hospice along with Pastor Harald and the Gracepointe Church family for their support during Jeff's illness.



Published in The Blade on July 12, 2019