Jeffrey Barnes
Jeffrey Barnes, 61, passed away January 15, 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Jeff will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jill, of 32 years; and his children, Josh (Sara), Jacob (Kristal), Julia (Spencer), Jennifer; and his grandson, Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 N. McCord Road, Sylvania, OH 43560, where the memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held the following day, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. On-line condolences may be left at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020