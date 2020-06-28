Jeffrey Bloomer
Jeffrey M. Bloomer, 48, of Trenton, MI, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
He was born August 4, 1971, in Prospect Heights, Illinois, the youngest of seven children to Thomas and Constance (DiSalle) Bloomer, Sr.
Jeff was a graduate of the University of Toledo College of Engineering and worked for Ford Motor Company over 20 years in their engineering department. He married his true love and best friend Daphne Coker and shared many fabulous trips together with Paris France being a favorite and frequented travel location.
He loved listening to Rock-N-Roll music, was a Star Wars buff, enjoyed playing euchre, weight lifting, his cats Prince and Athena and watching the History and Nature channels. Jeff was a proud and loving Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Jeff is survived by his family; wife of 23 years, Daphne; siblings, Debby (Bob) Erney, Tom Jr. (Dawn), Brad, Carrie Cly, Terrie (Tai) Tran, and Craig. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call on the family at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH, with a committal service to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family welcomes tributes to the Thomas N. Bloomer Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.