Jeffrey Bloomer
1971 - 2020
Jeffrey Bloomer

Jeffrey M. Bloomer, 48, of Trenton, MI, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He was born August 4, 1971, in Prospect Heights, Illinois, the youngest of seven children to Thomas and Constance (DiSalle) Bloomer, Sr.

Jeff was a graduate of the University of Toledo College of Engineering and worked for Ford Motor Company over 20 years in their engineering department. He married his true love and best friend Daphne Coker and shared many fabulous trips together with Paris France being a favorite and frequented travel location.

He loved listening to Rock-N-Roll music, was a Star Wars buff, enjoyed playing euchre, weight lifting, his cats Prince and Athena and watching the History and Nature channels. Jeff was a proud and loving Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

Jeff is survived by his family; wife of 23 years, Daphne; siblings, Debby (Bob) Erney, Tom Jr. (Dawn), Brad, Carrie Cly, Terrie (Tai) Tran, and Craig. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call on the family at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH, with a committal service to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family welcomes tributes to the Thomas N. Bloomer Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo.

Online condolences may be offered to Jeff's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
