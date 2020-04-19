Jeffrey Bomar Cousino
1961 - 2020
Jeffrey Bomar Cousino Jeffrey Bomar Cousino, age 59, of Savannah, TN, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. Jeffrey was born February 18th, 1961, in Toledo, OH, to Richard "Dick" and O. Jeanette (Bomar) Cousino. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Joanne (Wilson); his 3 children from his first wife, Brenda King, Brooke (Andrew) McMillan, Britney (Matthew) Southard and Zachary Cousino; 3 step-sons, Jason Graber, Jeremy Sawyer and Gabriel Sawyer; 9 grandchildren, Craig, Allyson, Josh, Olivia, Kaden, Marci Joseph, Jackson and Levi; brothers, Richard "Rick," Steve; and a sister, Linda Sexton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jeffrey was cremated at Brooks Funeral Home in Birmingham, Alabama.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
