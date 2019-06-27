Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Jeffrey C. Schmoldt, 69, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. He was born October 27, 1949. Jeff was a 1967 graduate of Clay High School and a graduate of the University of Toledo. He retired from the City of Oregon in 1997. Jeff was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as an usher, taught chess and worked in service for the blind ministry. He enjoyed chess, golf and playing cards.

Jeff is survived by his brother, Mike (Debbie) Schmoldt; nieces and nephews, Amber Hartford, Chad (Nicole) Schmoldt and Christina (Matt) Williams; great-nieces and nephews, Bryce and Josie Hartford, Riley and Arya Williams and Lucas Schmoldt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elsie (Jacobs) Schmoldt and nephew-in-law, Joe Hartford.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019
