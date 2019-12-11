Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harbor-view Yacht Club
2180 Autokee St.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Jaegly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Carl Jaegly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Carl Jaegly Obituary
Jeffrey Carl Jaegly

Jeffrey Carl Jaegly, 60, of Oregon, died December 8, 2019 in his home in Oregon. He was born October 30, 1959 in Oregon to Norman and Jane (Busson) Jaegly. Jeff was a mechanic. He loved fishing, watching NASCAR, his cats, and being outdoors.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Michael) Kersten, Kara (David III) Crozier, Kristie (Eric) Shepler; grand children, Greyson and Taylor Crozier, Mackenzie Kersten, and Connor Kersten is on the way; siblings, John (Susan) Jaegly, Michael (Linda) Jaegly, JeanAnn (Jerry) Studer, Thomas (Penny) Jaegly, Susan (Martin) Shaffer, and Scott (Beth) Jaegly; and lots of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Jane Jaegly.

Family and friends may visit the Harbor-view Yacht Club 2180 Autokee St. in Oregon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a celebration of life. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to either his daughters, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -