Jeffrey Carl Jaegly
Jeffrey Carl Jaegly, 60, of Oregon, died December 8, 2019 in his home in Oregon. He was born October 30, 1959 in Oregon to Norman and Jane (Busson) Jaegly. Jeff was a mechanic. He loved fishing, watching NASCAR, his cats, and being outdoors.
Jeff is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Michael) Kersten, Kara (David III) Crozier, Kristie (Eric) Shepler; grand children, Greyson and Taylor Crozier, Mackenzie Kersten, and Connor Kersten is on the way; siblings, John (Susan) Jaegly, Michael (Linda) Jaegly, JeanAnn (Jerry) Studer, Thomas (Penny) Jaegly, Susan (Martin) Shaffer, and Scott (Beth) Jaegly; and lots of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Jane Jaegly.
Family and friends may visit the Harbor-view Yacht Club 2180 Autokee St. in Oregon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a celebration of life. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to either his daughters, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019